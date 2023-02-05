Matthew Green
New Democrat MPs and the Canadian Union of Public Employees yesterday pressed cabinet to introduce a promised federal ban on replacement workers. The Liberal Party two years ago pledged to introduce the bill, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The right we are fighting to protect is the right for workers to withdraw their labour from capital, from big bosses and CEOs who would seek to union bust and undermine their abilities for fair collective agreements,” said New Democrat MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON). “New Democrats have tabled this legislation upwards of ten times, to have both the Liberals and Conservatives vote against protecting these fundamental workers’ rights.”

northrungrader
northrungrader

So if you don't belong to a union you don't have the right to work? Must be a good gig making money off other people's labour. They dare call others scabs, lol.

