NDP critic calls for changes to Gaza family reunification program

TORONTO — NDP MP and immigration critic Jenny Kwan is urging the federal government to expand and accelerate immigration measures for Palestinians affected by the conflict in Gaza, citing ongoing delays and barriers in Canada’s Gaza family reunification program.Speaking at a press conference, Kwan said families who applied under the special program announced by Ottawa nearly two and a half years ago remain separated or awaiting processing despite expectations of urgent action.The program was introduced to facilitate the entry of extended family members of Canadians from Gaza during the ongoing conflict. According to Kwan, some applicants were unable to access the program before application caps were reached, while others who obtained files and codes have not been evacuated..Kwan said border closures at Rafah had been cited as a key obstacle, but she argued that limited border openings and ceasefire periods have not resulted in renewed evacuation efforts at scale.She also highlighted cases of applicants who reached Egypt independently, often at personal expense, but experienced lengthy waits for visas and onward travel to Canada. Kwan said some individuals who arrived in Canada continue to face challenges obtaining work permits, securing housing, and accessing settlement supports.The NDP critic raised concerns about applicants who hold temporary status in Canada, noting that some families will approach the end of their permits in the coming years without clarity on pathways to permanent residence..Kwan said additional barriers include biometric requirements that applicants in Gaza may be unable to complete due to the absence of accessible processing facilities.As part of her remarks, Kwan called on the federal government to expedite processing of remaining Gaza-related applications, establish a dedicated immigration stream for Palestinians affected by conflict, and reform the temporary resident visa process to improve accessibility and transparency.She also called for faster work permit processing and clearer long-term pathways to permanent residency for arrivals under the program.During the event, one father who arrived in Canada under the special measures described being separated from his wife, who remains outside Canada after being unable to complete biometric requirements during the conflict. He said his family had expected to travel together after receiving approval notices but discovered his wife’s name was not included..Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has previously said the Gaza family reunification measures were designed as a temporary pathway under complex security and logistical conditions, including border access limitations.The department has not publicly announced changes to the program’s processing timelines or eligibility criteria since its initial rollout.Kwan said families continue to seek clarity on processing and reunification timelines as the program remains in place.