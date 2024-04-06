NDP demands details on money paid by social services on hotel owned by Sask Party MLA

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP wants more information on money spent by the Ministry of Social Services to fund clients on a motel owned by Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal.Grewal has ownership in the Sunrise Motel and the Thriftlodge, both in Regina. In 2022-23, the Sunrise made the most money in Regina from Social Services, $220,474. The Coachman Inn was second at $180,315, but Grewal’s Thriftlodge by Wyndham was third at $163,704.From April to September 2023, the Thriftlodge was the highest-grossing in Regina at $139,478 and the Sunrise second at $110,887.In 2022-23, social services got rooms from the Sunrise at $151 and $186 from the Thirftlodge, on average. Such rates were the highest-costing Regina rooms the ministry used and were double the rates for Thirftlodge and Sunrise listed at Booking.com.The numbers were disclosed by NDP social services critic Meara Conway after she received a response to her inquiry February 8. Grewal, who was elected to represent Regina Northeast in the fall of 2020, announced February 23 he would not seek re-election.In February, Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky told CBC, "The number of hotels willing to work with the ministry to provide rooms for income assistance clients in Regina has decreased since 2021. Payments to each hotel continuing to work with the ministry have increased as a result.”Hotels are used for numerous purposes for social services clients, including child protection and short-term emergency reports, transient assistance, or for those receiving medical care.Hotel costs have risen every year from almost $1.2 million in 2018-19 to nearly $3.1 million in 2022-23. From April to September 2023, the ministry spent $1.6 million on hotels. In 2022-23, only five Regina hotels received more than $50,000 or more from the Ministry of Social Services. The Refresh Inn & Suites in Saskatoon received $260,002 from the ministry that year, as one of nine hotels to get more than $50,000.On March 26, Conway blamed part of the reliance on hotels to inadequate funding for housing by the province. “You see this stark increase in the 2022 fiscal year, which is the same time that the minister took over the role of Minister of Social Services. It raises questions. The fact that they share a constituency office makes it even more imperative that they clarify this.” In comments to reporters March 26, Makowsky said the ministry will count the receipts for Conway.“We're going to get that information. And that'll happen in due course,” Makowsky said.The ministry implemented a new policy in February calling for three quotes from hotels before picking one to house clients and must also enter into a formal contract with specific hotels in Saskatoon and Regina.The office of Saskatchewan’s auditor will investigate the province’s procurement and payment practices for when people on social assistance need to stay at hotels.