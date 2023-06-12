Jagmeet Singh

 

 Courtesy Jagmeet Singh/Twitter

Freedom Convoy protesters were accused of assaulting Asians by spitting and shoving them, but sworn testimony at a judicial inquiry contradicted these claims. 

Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice (Rosemont-La Petite Patrie, QC) raised the allegations during a debate in the House of Commons on a motion condemning anti-Asian racism.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(12) comments

nocows
nocows

Just look at him! He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The NDP & Boulerice are tools of the CCP . . . liars & frauds!

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

During the scamdemic there were reports all over the country of “anti-Asian” hate crimes, such as a business in Regina being defaced with paint. IMO these are false flag attacks by leftists. Left wing media loves this type of activity and reports on it without saying “right wing” but their listeners automatically assume that it’s “right wing extremists “ because they’ve had this hammered into their heads by left wing propaganda media. Then this feeds the “far right extremism” narrative that the left pushes. This is why the country is so divided. This is what happened on Jan 6. The National Guard was refused and doors were opened for protesters to go inside and then left wing agitators and FBI plants were on hand to crest violence to then blame the peaceful protesters. It truly is unbelievable how slimy the left is. These are Stalanistic tactics and Jan 6 inquiry as well as Canada’ inquiry were just “show trials”. Marx’s communist manifesto claims that “the end justifies the means”. So as long as the commie gets the end result, which is complete control, it’s ok to use any means to get there - murder, rape, lie, steal, election rigging, false flag operations - it doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes. The death cult of Communism needs to be wiped off the face of the earth.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Speaking of false flag operations, I thought one of the Freedom Convoy lawyers had identified the communist sleaseball who planted the naz-i flag at the Freedom Rally in Ottawa. He was identified as a former Toronto Star “reporter”. Why is nothing more being said about this. Why are no “Conservatives “ making a motion to declare the image of Che’ Guevara a hate symbol. Communism is responsible for at least 10 times the amount of deaths that the naz-is committed. We are losing right now, and it’s because we are always on the defensive instead of the offensive. Conservatives could flush these scum out by paying no attention whatsoever to trans this and that, and forcing the issue of communism. Do what the left does. Demand that any Che’ Guevara image be branded as a hate symbol. Attack these bast-ards. Control the narrative.

Joco57
Joco57

Singh is one of the most despicable politicians to be elected in this country. He doesn't live in, never has lived in the community of Burnaby. He doesn't care one way or another what the people of Burnaby think or care about.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Jugmeet often states things that are not true. He saud hundreds of residential scholl kids were 'killed'. And then he said they were buried in a mass grave. Just like that he made those statements. A person in his position should know better than to make these loosely based remarks...or know not to lie.

private property
private property

I don't feel safe every time I listen to the NDP.

The Liberals were always the party of corruption.

The NDP were the people who cared, but were misguided economically.

Under Singh the party is now one of corruption and hate.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Here is an interesting video posted by Viva Frei from a trans protest in Ottawa yesterday. An Ontario NDP MPP claims he got punched in the face by 'anti trans' protesters where in reality he hit himself with his own bullhorn. It only took minutes for the Singh to spread the lies on Twitter. https://youtu.be/2lDfPEypXvw

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

That is called a “false flag”. Something that is “self inflicted” so that the other side can be blamed.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I doubt any of these things actually happened, but if they did, here’s what I don’t understand: why is it always about race?

What I mean is, if something bad happens to a visible minority, why is it always assumed that their race is the cause of the unfortunate event? Is it possible that bad things happen to everyone regardless of their skin? Or is it realistic that some people are jerks even though they are non-whites? I can dislike someone for multiple reasons, it’s the true racist that assumes that the colour of their skin automatically makes someone “less than.”

Stop creating a culture of victimhood.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

free the west
free the west

Jaggy is a fibber, what else is new.

