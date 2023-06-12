Freedom Convoy protesters were accused of assaulting Asians by spitting and shoving them, but sworn testimony at a judicial inquiry contradicted these claims.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice (Rosemont-La Petite Patrie, QC) raised the allegations during a debate in the House of Commons on a motion condemning anti-Asian racism.
“This motion is important,” said Boulerice.
“It’s important to have this debate and the committee study afterwards so all of us together as parliamentarians and as citizens tackle all forms of racism and discrimination.”
“We saw it here in Ottawa with the so-called Freedom Convoy,” said Boulerice.
“People in Ottawa of Asian origin felt those protesters were aggressive and even violent. People were spit on, people were shoved because they were of Asian descent.”
“There was a young woman who asked for an injunction to free up the streets of the city and she was bullied,” said Boulerice.
“Someone in a truck drove at her when she was on the sidewalk and stopped just a metre away to scare her. This young woman is of Asian origin. That was reported in news at the time.”
Boulerice’s office stated that the claim was derived from a single article published in the Ottawa Citizen on Feb. 17, 2022. The article quoted Zexi Li, the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit seeking $306 million in damages against the protesters. The lawsuit is currently awaiting certification in the Ontario Superior Court.
The newspaper quoted Li as claiming “one of the protesters backed his pickup truck onto a sidewalk in an attempt to hit or frighten her” as she was taking photographs of license plates.
In sworn testimony given during the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 14, Li contradicted the Ottawa Citizen story, which did not mention spitting or shoving.
“I didn’t feel safe, but it’s hard to describe it as unsafe,” testified Li.
“I was harassed for wearing a mask. I was told to smile more under my mask, just these kind of comments.”
Li described the only violent incident when residents of her apartment building threw cartons of eggs at protesters’ trucks. “They had their little retaliation,” said Li.
“You never said anything with respect to protesters or truckers threatening to physically harm anyone?” asked counsel for the Freedom Convoy. “I did not make that statement,” replied Li.
New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh cited numerous claims of Freedom Convoy violence in voting with Liberal MPs to invoke the Emergencies Act against protesters.
“Stop this convoy from attacking workers and people,” Singh told reporters on Feb. 16, 2022.
“Are you concerned the powers being used against the protesters from the convoy could one day be used against protesters on the left?” asked a reporter.
“This is a situation without precedent and it can never be applied to other scenarios,” replied Singh.
In the Commons, Singh made a claim that the protesters were dangerous arsonists who attempted to set residents on fire while they were sleeping, which was later found to be false.
“Violence is commonplace,” Singh said on Feb. 7, 2022.
“We saw an example of this violence with an attempted arson of a downtown apartment building, where people started a fire and taped the doors closed when they exited.”
“I ask members to take a moment to think what that means,” said Singh.
“They had the forethought to set a fire and then tape the doors so no one could escape. This is not isolated. There are ongoing examples.”
On April 6, 2022, the Ottawa Police confirmed that two local men were arrested for attempting to start a fire in the lobby of an apartment building five blocks from the protest.
Neither was “involved in any way with the Convoy which was going on when this arson took place,” police said in a statement.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Just look at him! He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer.
The NDP & Boulerice are tools of the CCP . . . liars & frauds!
During the scamdemic there were reports all over the country of “anti-Asian” hate crimes, such as a business in Regina being defaced with paint. IMO these are false flag attacks by leftists. Left wing media loves this type of activity and reports on it without saying “right wing” but their listeners automatically assume that it’s “right wing extremists “ because they’ve had this hammered into their heads by left wing propaganda media. Then this feeds the “far right extremism” narrative that the left pushes. This is why the country is so divided. This is what happened on Jan 6. The National Guard was refused and doors were opened for protesters to go inside and then left wing agitators and FBI plants were on hand to crest violence to then blame the peaceful protesters. It truly is unbelievable how slimy the left is. These are Stalanistic tactics and Jan 6 inquiry as well as Canada’ inquiry were just “show trials”. Marx’s communist manifesto claims that “the end justifies the means”. So as long as the commie gets the end result, which is complete control, it’s ok to use any means to get there - murder, rape, lie, steal, election rigging, false flag operations - it doesn’t matter. Whatever it takes. The death cult of Communism needs to be wiped off the face of the earth.
Speaking of false flag operations, I thought one of the Freedom Convoy lawyers had identified the communist sleaseball who planted the naz-i flag at the Freedom Rally in Ottawa. He was identified as a former Toronto Star “reporter”. Why is nothing more being said about this. Why are no “Conservatives “ making a motion to declare the image of Che’ Guevara a hate symbol. Communism is responsible for at least 10 times the amount of deaths that the naz-is committed. We are losing right now, and it’s because we are always on the defensive instead of the offensive. Conservatives could flush these scum out by paying no attention whatsoever to trans this and that, and forcing the issue of communism. Do what the left does. Demand that any Che’ Guevara image be branded as a hate symbol. Attack these bast-ards. Control the narrative.
Singh is one of the most despicable politicians to be elected in this country. He doesn't live in, never has lived in the community of Burnaby. He doesn't care one way or another what the people of Burnaby think or care about.
Jugmeet often states things that are not true. He saud hundreds of residential scholl kids were 'killed'. And then he said they were buried in a mass grave. Just like that he made those statements. A person in his position should know better than to make these loosely based remarks...or know not to lie.
I don't feel safe every time I listen to the NDP.
The Liberals were always the party of corruption.
The NDP were the people who cared, but were misguided economically.
Under Singh the party is now one of corruption and hate.
Here is an interesting video posted by Viva Frei from a trans protest in Ottawa yesterday. An Ontario NDP MPP claims he got punched in the face by 'anti trans' protesters where in reality he hit himself with his own bullhorn. It only took minutes for the Singh to spread the lies on Twitter. https://youtu.be/2lDfPEypXvw
That is called a “false flag”. Something that is “self inflicted” so that the other side can be blamed.
I doubt any of these things actually happened, but if they did, here’s what I don’t understand: why is it always about race?
What I mean is, if something bad happens to a visible minority, why is it always assumed that their race is the cause of the unfortunate event? Is it possible that bad things happen to everyone regardless of their skin? Or is it realistic that some people are jerks even though they are non-whites? I can dislike someone for multiple reasons, it’s the true racist that assumes that the colour of their skin automatically makes someone “less than.”
Stop creating a culture of victimhood.
[thumbup]
Jaggy is a fibber, what else is new.
