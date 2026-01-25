News

NDP hopeful claims powerful Israel lobby silences critics

Avi Lewis
Avi LewisCourtesy X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Ndp
Israel
Hamas
Canadians For Justice And Peace In The Middle East
antisemism
Avi Lewis
Yara Shoufani

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news