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NDP leader Avi Lewis defends stance on Israel as Jewish groups raise alarm

NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis
NDP leadership candidate Avi LewisScreen grab from @AviLewis on X
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Cdnpoli
Israel
Centre For Israel And Jewish Affairs
Palestine
Gaza
Avi Lewis

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