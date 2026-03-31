NDP leader Avi Lewis defends stance on Israel as Jewish groups raise alarm

Newly elected NDP leader Avi Lewis is standing by his controversial views on Israel and claims of a powerful Jewish lobby, saying he will remain “clear and consistent” despite mounting backlash from Jewish organizations across Canada.Blacklock's Reporter says speaking to reporters following his election, Lewis acknowledged divisions within the Jewish community but signalled no shift in his long-held beliefs.“Not all people in the Jewish community in Canada agree,” he said. “Those are more hard conversations and more hard debates which we have in our own families and communities, and they are not going anywhere. But I have been clear and consistent in my position.”When pressed on criticism that he is anti-Israel, Lewis pointed to his ideological roots, describing himself as part of a “multigenerational tradition of Jewish anti-Zionism.” He referenced his great-grandfather’s involvement in the Jewish Labour Bund, a movement historically opposed to Zionism.Lewis argued dissent toward Israel has always existed within Jewish communities and claimed many Canadian Jews share his views. He also praised the New Democratic Party for what he called “moral clarity” on Gaza, while also condemning Israel’s actions and broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East..His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, which warned his leadership is deepening divisions and alienating Jewish Canadians. The group cited polling showing 94% of Canadian Jews support Israel’s existence, and said many now feel unwelcome in NDP circles.In a statement, the Centre said Jewish members increasingly believe anti-Zionism is being used as a cover for "antisemitism," adding that party spaces are becoming hostile to those with mainstream views.The organization described Lewis’ election as a “deep sense of sadness,” arguing the party has drifted from its historical roots in the labour movement. It warned that at a time of rising "antisemitism," the NDP risks losing the trust of Jewish Canadians who once formed a key part of its base.The criticism follows a series of past comments by Lewis, including social media posts alleging Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and calling for the issue to become a ballot question. He has also spoken out against Israeli military actions in Lebanon..During a January leadership debate, Lewis claimed there is an “incredibly active” Jewish lobby in Canada that suppresses criticism of Israel. He suggested critics risk professional and personal consequences, including being labelled "antisemitic."Lewis has also rejected the idea that Canada should place conditions on recognizing a Palestinian state, saying there should be no limits on self-determination. He argued Canada’s longstanding support for Israel is driven by what he described as an entrenched political consensus influenced by lobbying efforts.