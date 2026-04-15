NDP leader calls for hearings on FOI changes in Ontario budget bill

TORONTO — Marit Stiles is calling on the provincial government to allow public hearings on proposed changes to freedom of information rules contained in Ontario’s latest budget legislation, arguing the measures raise concerns about transparency and accountability.

Speaking to reporters at Queen's Park, the Ontario NDP leader said the government should not proceed with the changes without scrutiny from the public and stakeholders.

“Ontarians have a right to transparency and accountability,” Stiles said, adding that the government should, “at the very least,” permit committee hearings on the provisions.

The comments came in response to questions about whether the budget bill, now before a legislative committee, should include public consultations — particularly on sections related to freedom of information (FOI).

Stiles alleged the government is attempting to move the changes forward without sufficient oversight.

“This government is hoping… that they can just secretly push all of that through and nobody would notice,” she said.

She also criticized what she described as a broader pattern of limited transparency, pointing to past controversies and decisions by the government. Stiles said she does not expect the government to change course, arguing it has historically moved legislation quickly without extensive consultation.

“I wouldn’t expect that from this government,” she said, adding that legislation is often “rushed” without input from experts or affected groups.

The governing Progressive Conservatives, led by Doug Ford, have not publicly committed to holding hearings on the FOI-related portions of the bill. Finance Minister statements have indicated that decisions on hearings fall to the government house leader.

When asked whether the fact the bill is not being fast-tracked could signal openness to hearings, Stiles expressed skepticism, saying the government is likely to proceed as it has in the past.

“I would hope that they will, for once, actually listen to the opposition,” she said.

The proposed FOI changes are part of a broader budget bill currently under committee review. Opposition parties have raised concerns that such provisions, embedded within budget legislation, may receive less detailed examination than standalone bills.

Public hearings, while common for some legislation, are not guaranteed for budget bills in Ontario.