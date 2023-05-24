Jagmeet Singh

 

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democrats (NDP), expressed his disappointment that former governor general David Johnston did not support the request for a public inquiry made on March 2, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

David Johnston

However, Singh told reporters on Tuesday that there is no need to dissolve the forty-fourth Parliament and trigger an election over denying a public inquiry into Chinese election interference.

(12) comments

private property
private property

Jagmeet is exactly like Trudeau- corrupt to the core. He doesn't care about election integrity as long as he can lick Trudeau's boots.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

I knew Jagmeat would fold like a two dollar suitcase on this one...he never had a backbone and slithers on his belly...

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why would he trigger an election? He is enjoying his power as he clings to the coattails of a dictator, the NDP and Liberal parties are indistinguishable, their policies are the same, their desire for power is the same and their belief in communism is the same, Singh is basically the Deputy PM, but he is also a coward, he wasn’t elected to implement policy, but he gets to do it anyway, what kind of system allows for a PM, who has dictatorial powers, to come to power with only 38% of the vote, and be propped up by a party that barely registers on anyone’s meter? The Canadian system, no one should be allowed to be PM without 50% +1.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

This clown always looks angry while endlessly brown nosing Herr Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]That he does! He's all talk and will continue to prop up this Fascist PM>

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

I would have to guess that Singh, due to the fact that he is completely lacking will and a backbone, is merely playing up to media and hopes this kerfuffle gets thrown down the memory hole. Dental plans are far more important

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

So what are the 2 lessons we learn today?

A. All governor generals are as corrupt as Trudeau.

B. The NDP will prop up the Corruption until Jagmeet can get his holden pension.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

The 'agreement ' between NDP and Trudeau should not be allowed as it supports the will of the leaders of the parties over those of the people. They are no longer acting on behalf of Canadians.

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

What a liar, he just can't give up the power he is enjoying with Castro's son.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

Being sockboy’s footstool thing that gives Jughead any relevancy at this point. Will smile with glee when the NDP becomes a 1-seat party in the next election.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

