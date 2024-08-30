NDP MLA demands Rustad fire candidates who donated to Freedom Convoy, retract past support

BC NDP Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D'Eith has called for the immediate firing of four BC Conservative candidates who donated to the Freedom Convoy.He also urged party leader John Rustad to renounce his support for the demonstration, which saw Canadians from coast to coast to coast descend on the streets of Ottawa in the winter of 2022 to voice their opposition to the Trudeau Liberals' COVID-19 policies.."Four BC Conservative candidates donated to the anti-vaxx convoy," D'Eith wrote in a post on X, appearing to suggest that everyone who took part was against the vaccine itself. "Firing them immediately is the bare minimum for [Rustad]."He went on to declare that Rustad "needs to retract his past support for the convoy."D'Eith's comments came following the release of a report by Press Progress, which found that names and postal codes matching West Vancouver–Capliano's Jaclyn Aubichon, Prince George-Valemount's Rosalyn Bird, North Island's Anna Kindy, and New Westminster-Coquitlam's Ndellie Mwanangulu-Massey all appeared on a list of donors. Exactly how much they donated was not revealed..While some users agreed with D'Eith, many called him out over the suggestion.."People can donate to whatever charity cause they choose!" one user wrote. "This is such an uninformed ridiculous post!"."Cancel culture is alive and well I see," another added..Other users pointed to radicalism within the NDP ranks, noting that "more than four NDP candidates cheerlead Hamas rallies and ignore antisemitism," and "all NDP candidates cheerlead decriminalization of hard drugs.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.