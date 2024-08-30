News

NDP MLA demands Rustad fire candidates who donated to Freedom Convoy, retract past support

"Firing them immediately is the bare minimum," D'Eith said.
Bob D'Eith
Bob D'EithIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Freedom Convoy
Fire
Cancel Culture
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Bob D'Eith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news