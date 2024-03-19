News

NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments, some Liberals break ranks

NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments after late night debate
NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments after late night debate Tamara Lich/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Marco Mendicino
Anthony Housefather
Ben Carr
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP motion
Palestinian statehood
Liberal House Leader MacKinnon
establishment of the State of Palestine
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly
Commons Cabinet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news