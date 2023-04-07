CRA
Courtesy Files

Over 620,000 people received the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) who were ineligible and faced clawbacks of tax refunds to recover the overpayments.

Daniel Blaikie NDP

The information was requested by New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, MB), who advocated for a CERB amnesty.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

With the exception of obvious egregious claims I agree with Mr Blaikie - this was a Plandemic and I can see the cra a politicized dept targeting accounts.

Report Add Reply
IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

All the people who could not pay their gas & electricity bills during c19 are NOW HAVING THEM PAID by customers who responsibly paid their own bills. Its listed right on your Alberta Utility bills. All those people, whether hardhsip or deadbeats, didnt pay their bills, so now ALL other customers pay it for them, a little bit every month. Its listed in all those administrative & delivery charges. I called and this is what they explained that charge was.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.