NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, MB) said Parliament must investigate the role of small investors in housing, including Airbnb listers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“When New Democrats are talking about the role of various kinds of financial greed in the economy and the nefarious impact that is having on the budgets of Canadian households, those are some of the things we need to look at and ask some good questions about what kind of society we want to be,” Blaikie told the House of Commons Finance Committee. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

John1963
John1963

So a few years ago, I tried to invest in a local business plan, as I wanted to support investment in small business, and did not want to manage my investments personally. (I don't have the skills) I went to all the banks, and credit unions. They did not do that. They had no investment funds focused on financing small local business. So, rather than blame small investors for buying properties, and starting Airbnb, how about incentivizing investment in "Joe's Machine Shop", or "Mary's Organic Gardening"?

Mila
Mila

The only real "wealth" (in the very modest sense of the term) that an average person may reasonably hope to accumulate is through real estate (i.e. own actual things). The stock market seems littered with insiders in NY that control its up-and-downs. So, an average person may purchase a property to rent and overtime pay down the mortgage from rent proceeds. Then sell the property at retirement. And the NDP and Liberals are are trying to take away what little the average person may acquire to make life better for himself. One of the biggest scams that has been perpetuated by the NDP and Liberals is that they are there for the average person. They are not. The middle class has always been a problem for socialists/communists. And so they continue to try to destroy it.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Trying to deflect from real problem. They grasp at any reason but real one. Liberal NDP coalition caused inflation. And they brought in a million + humans to Canada without first ensuring they had their would be enough housing.

Now they want us to be demonized and make us pay.

Government is the problem. Government is never the answer.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

"From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs." Karl Marx

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

In the news this morning Jagmeet Singh's wife owns a rental property in BC financed with the help of Jaggy himself. NDP hypocrisy? No not again.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Commies... free market free country?

gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

if it moves, tax it...

