Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, MB) said Parliament must investigate the role of small investors in housing, including Airbnb listers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“When New Democrats are talking about the role of various kinds of financial greed in the economy and the nefarious impact that is having on the budgets of Canadian households, those are some of the things we need to look at and ask some good questions about what kind of society we want to be,” Blaikie told the House of Commons Finance Committee.
“Wrapped up in that is whether we want to treat housing strictly as a commodity, an investment tool, or whether we want to see housing as a social good and a human right.”
Liberal MPs on the Commons Finance Committee expressed interest, noting another committee is acting on an NDP motion to review the financialization of the housing market.
Blaikie called this “an important issue.”
“We should be particularly focused on the question of how investor activity is heating up the real estate market,” he said.
He said this is true at the corporate level, with “cannibalizing affordable housing in order to turn it into condos or higher rent luxury units.” He added this is true with small investors who are acquiring a few properties and renting them on Airbnb.
Blaikie claimed people are not looking to buy houses as homes but as investment properties with no intention they be lived in for significant portions of the year, as it will only be enough to make a reasonable return on them.
The Commons Finance Committee deferred a vote on Blaikie’s proposal pending Parliament’s return from summer recess September 18.
Liberal MP Yvan Baker (Etobicoke-Centre, ON) said the Canadian government is open to studying this issue.
“We are open to looking at how we can do more study of housing along the lines of what Mr. Blaikie proposed,” said Baker.
“It is an interesting way to scope the study in such a way that we are studying an aspect of this problem that really touches Canadians but doesn’t repeat what we have done in the past.”
Airbnb officials said in 2021 there is no way they can meet a Canada Day deadline to start collecting GST.
An Airbnb lobbyist insisted asking operators to collect the tax was unfair and challenging.
“Deeming platforms as suppliers of something they do not provide in reality and have no contractual obligation to provide is an improper classification from internationally accepted value added tax and GST principles,” said Airbnb lobbyist Nathan Rotman.
So a few years ago, I tried to invest in a local business plan, as I wanted to support investment in small business, and did not want to manage my investments personally. (I don't have the skills) I went to all the banks, and credit unions. They did not do that. They had no investment funds focused on financing small local business. So, rather than blame small investors for buying properties, and starting Airbnb, how about incentivizing investment in "Joe's Machine Shop", or "Mary's Organic Gardening"?
The only real "wealth" (in the very modest sense of the term) that an average person may reasonably hope to accumulate is through real estate (i.e. own actual things). The stock market seems littered with insiders in NY that control its up-and-downs. So, an average person may purchase a property to rent and overtime pay down the mortgage from rent proceeds. Then sell the property at retirement. And the NDP and Liberals are are trying to take away what little the average person may acquire to make life better for himself. One of the biggest scams that has been perpetuated by the NDP and Liberals is that they are there for the average person. They are not. The middle class has always been a problem for socialists/communists. And so they continue to try to destroy it.
Trying to deflect from real problem. They grasp at any reason but real one. Liberal NDP coalition caused inflation. And they brought in a million + humans to Canada without first ensuring they had their would be enough housing.
Now they want us to be demonized and make us pay.
Government is the problem. Government is never the answer.
"From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs." Karl Marx
In the news this morning Jagmeet Singh's wife owns a rental property in BC financed with the help of Jaggy himself. NDP hypocrisy? No not again.
Commies... free market free country?
if it moves, tax it...
