Charlie Angus

Charlie Angus

The possible removal of a federal riding in northern Ontario occurs during a “very fragile time for democracy,” says New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, ON).

Parliament Hill

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the proposed changes would redraw the boundaries of Angus' riding and forms a new electoral district that covers a massive area of 520,300 square kilometres.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Ok....that made me laugh.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.