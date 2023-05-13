The possible removal of a federal riding in northern Ontario occurs during a “very fragile time for democracy,” says New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, ON).
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the proposed changes would redraw the boundaries of Angus' riding and forms a new electoral district that covers a massive area of 520,300 square kilometres.
“We already suffer from a high level of political alienation in northern Ontario,” Angus testified at the House Affairs committee.
“We are in a very fragile time for democracy and we must do our best to reassure citizens that their voice counts and that they are being heard.”
“Many in my communities have no roads,” said Angus.
“Do you know it’s cheaper for you to fly to Portugal for the weekend and stay in a hotel with your spouse than for one of my citizens from Peawanuck to come to my constituency office in Timmins? The cost of flying just to get to my office for one of my citizens is usually above $2,000 or $3,000. There’s no other way to get to my office. I have to rent planes to go there.”
Northern Ontario currently elects nine MPs in Algoma-Manitoulin (New Democrat Carol Hughes), Kenora (Conservative Eric Melillo), Nickel Belt (Liberal Marc Serré), Nipissing-Timiskaming (Liberal Anthony Rota), Sault Ste. Marie (Liberal Terry Sheehan), Sudbury (Liberal Viviane Lapointe), Thunder Bay-Rainy River (Liberal Marcus Powlowski), Thunder Bay-Superior North (Liberal Patricia Hajdu) and Timmins-James Bay.
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario suggested decreasing the number of ridings to eight, which will have new borders.
The eight new ridings would be Cochrane-Timmins, Kenora-Thunder Bay, Kiiwetinoong-Mushkegowuk, Manitoulin-Nickel Belt, Nipissing, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Thunder Bay-Superior North.
“It’s outrageous that someone had to drive six hours at night on northern Ontario roads to get from Sault Ste. Marie to be heard in Timmins,” said Angus.
“It’s about representation.”
“Is your opposition to cutting a seat in northern Ontario about protecting your own riding?” asked New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC).
“Very fair question,” replied Angus.
“We checked the poll data based on what we’re going to face,” said Angus.
“In the new riding, I pick up a 19-point win based on electoral votes over the second place party. I’m not here for me.”
“The Greater Toronto Area is growing at 6% and the rest of Ontario at 13%. What’s the growth rate in northern Ontario?” asked Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, ON).
“I think we’ve been growing at just above 2%,” replied Angus.
“Kirkland Lake is simply never going to be able to grow as fast as Mississauga.”
The Boundaries Commission also proposed the number of ridings in Toronto, which are all Liberal seats, should be reduced from 25 to 24.
This would involve removing Scarborough-Agincourt, represented by MP Jean Yip, and one eastern Québec riding called Avignon-La Mitis, which Bloc Québécois MP Kristina Michaud currently represents.
Federal redistribution of ridings is mandated every decade. The current proposal would see 343 seats in the Commons with 122 in Ontario, 78 in Québec, 43 in British Columbia, 37 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 11 in Nova Scotia, 10 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland and Labrador, four in Prince Edward Island and one each in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Ok....that made me laugh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.