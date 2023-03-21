Notley and Hoffman

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (L) and Education Critic Sarah Hoffman.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The NDP plans to teach Somali curriculum in Alberta schools should it get elected in May, the party announced.

It would provide an opportunity for students to learn the “language and culture of Somalia,” according to NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman in Monday’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(12) comments

guest356
guest356

So our heritage, culture and inherited education system allowed us to become a prosperous country with democratic institutions and rule of law. Did that happen in Somali culture as well? Why do these single digit IQ NDP liberals think that everything that works has to be changed? We can cover every culture for citizenship but you never throw the baby out with the bathwater. Oh, I forgot, common sense, civility and integrity are not part of the NDP Liberal mantra. Plus they are so desperate for votes outside the Edmonton urinal that they are pursuing any and every identity politics they can; just like their federal masters.

guest800
guest800

This is a result of mass-immigration in Canada.

Stuff like this will become the standard is Canadian politics.

I wonder if WS will delete this comment?

Apparently you can call Somalia a S-hole, but you can’t question the mass-immigration agenda.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

I am looking at WEXIT from Ottawa. Now I want AEXIT from Edmonton!

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

I love to break to this to the Socialist. This is phucking Canada.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Of course they will. Selling out the education of all youth for that Somalian vote.

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Somalia is a crime-ridden, third world sh*thole. The only thing we could learn from them is how to further destabilize. Guess that's the point.

Delby
Delby

This has nothing at all to do with the article but it's been on my mind for quite a while. Remember when people raised a ruckus because some MLAs smoked. And they didn't like MLAs being overweight either. "It will cost the health care system huge amounts of money" they said, "when those people are diagnosed, in future, with ailments directly related to their physical choices now, they need to change their life-style." Notley smokes like a chimney, I've heard and some of the women serving in the Opposition have been overweight for years and years. I know: I'm nitpicking, but just saying. Perhaps the socialists who complained back in Ralph Klein's day have had an epiphany? P.S. Somali? Will the students be taught about the hijacking and murders committed by Somali pirates, too?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Go on a diet and clean up your own room first you f@t tub of lard woketard

northrungrader
northrungrader

How many Francophones in Alberta, and what does French immersion schooling cost Alberta taxpayers? At least French is an official language of Canada. I believe we have more Natives in Alberta speaking some version of the Cree dialect then French or Somali. So Rachel Notley is obviously more preferential towards Somalians (?) then towards Alberta born Natives? I know there is a huge segment of Ukrainian settlers, what about their language, in fact we are probably bringing in more as we speak?Scotts, and Irish, maybe we need Gaelic taught? Dutch, Norse, Scandinavian, Alberta has welcomed all nations to our province. When I lived in Jasper, Alberta there was a strong vibrant Phillipino community of over 250 hard working souls in a town with a base population of around 3200. How about we teach English so every single one of these fine people can communicate with everyone of all the other fine people, and language will not be a barrier to success no matter which village, town, or city they live? You would think a globalist would love having a single language?

G K
G K

WTH is that behind Nutley?

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

Somalia is the most primitive and savage country in the world. North Korea would be a better candidate to teach about.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yes, present-day Somalia is a $h!th0le country.

