News

NDP raises questions about 'true friend' of Moe being made board member

Scott Moe said the NDP is wrong to accuse any wrongdoing behind his friend Porky Porter sitting on the board of Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan
Scott Moe said the NDP is wrong to accuse any wrongdoing behind his friend Porky Porter sitting on the board of Tire Stewardship of SaskatchewanWS file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Meara Conway
Scott Moe
Donna Harpauer
Skpoli
Shercom Industries
Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan
Richard "Porky" Porter

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news