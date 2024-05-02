NDP raises questions about 'true friend' of Moe being made board member

The NDP is asking why a friend of Scott Moe was put on the board of Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan, something Moe calls a "smear campaign."The Opposition pointed out that "Moe loyalist" Richard “Porky” Porter sits on the board of TSS, the company that issued a controversial RFP that called for a processor besides Saskatoon-based Shercom Industries to recycle tires in the south.Moe said he has no influence over the controversial “independent industry-led” agency, but Opposition Ethics Critic Meara Conway doesn't believe that.“It's simply misleading for Moe to deny any sway over this agency while his close friend and supporter is essentially running the show,” said Conway in a press release.“The Premier’s fingerprints are all over this tire fire of a deal. He needs to be straight with the people of Saskatchewan and come clean.”In January 2017, then Environment Minister Moe appointed Porter as chair of the Advisory Committee conducting the Saskatchewan Scrap Tire Program Review that ultimately led to the creation of TSS.Porter was appointed later that year as an “independent member-at-large” on the TSS board, a position he still holds. Other board members represent companies like Western Canada Tire Dealers, OK Tire and Market Tire.On March 12, 2014, Moe introduced Porter to the assembly as a “true friend of the MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook," meaning himself. Porter donated $1,000 to Moe’s campaign to become leader of the Sask Party and another $6,765 to the Sask Party since 2016. Three weeks after becoming Environment Minister, Moe appointed Porter to the board of directors at the SaskWater Corporation. Porter was also appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee soon after Moe became Premier in February 2018.But Moe said NDP attacks on Porter, a businessman from Prince Albert, represented a "smear campaign" that was "absolutely shameful.""We should allow this industry-led board to do their work without smearing these businessmen, Saskatchewan businessmen, on the floor of our provincial assembly," Moe said.Beck did not back down."Now why is it that every time we see one of these questionable deals, the Premier’s friends and insiders are the ones who are pulling the strings?" Beck asked the assembly.But Moe replied, "We’re going to line up the list of apologies that the NDP is going to have to make," before citing Porter's credentials."[Porter] spent a couple of decades serving on the SARM [Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities] board; served his community on the RM [rural municipality], Mr. Speaker; served his community fundraising for various projects, including a hospital in the community; moved on to the community of Rosthern and Warman, Mr. Speaker, and continues to serve this province in any capacity that he can."Moe suggested the presence of Sask Party supporters on boards was owing to the party's general popularity."Perhaps there would be more NDP supporters on different boards or whatever if there were more NDP supporters. Obviously the majority of the people in Saskatchewan support this party, and ultimately they are the leaders in our communities."Following Question Period, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer told reporters Porter's experience with SARM might have given him knowledge of where the tires were piled up in rural areas. She shot back regarding targets of NDP questioning regarding alleged partisanship."These are personal attacks to private citizens," Harpauer said.Confronted with stats on Porter's donations to the party, Harpauer retorted, "So no donator is qualified? That if you donate to a political party, you therefore are not qualified for any boards or any advisory role or whatever?"