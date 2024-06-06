NDP renews calls for investigation into gun allegations by Speaker

The Opposition NDP is renewing its call for an investigation of claims made by Speaker Randy Weekes regarding a gun in the legislature and bullying by Sask. Party members.On Thursday, Official Opposition Deputy Leader Vicki Mowat responded to a letter from Weekes on a potential investigation into the allegations he made May 16.Opposition members are calling for the House Services Committee to meet as soon as possible to appoint an independent investigator and hear the testimony of four key witnesses.“The public deserves answers. Minister Harrison has been caught lying at least three times now. We can’t trust a word he says — we need an investigation,” said Mowat. “At the end of the day, this is about trust and accountability. You can’t have members of the Sask. Party openly lying to the public and trying to bully the independent Speaker. After 17 years, the Sask. Party clearly feels the rules don’t apply to them.”Mowat gave the Speaker notice Thursday that NDP members will introduce and discuss two resolutions if a date is struck for the next meeting of the House Services Committee:"That the committee order pursuant to Rule 132(1) that the following witnesses appear at a future meeting of the committee to answer questions related to the allegations made by the Speaker on May 16, 2024:Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan;Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade and Export Development;Lori Carr, Government House Leader; andReg Downs, Senior Advisor to the Premier."That the committee appoint an independent investigator to carry out an investigation into all the allegations made by the Speaker on May 16, 2024."An investigation initiated by the all-party House Services Committee could have the power to subpoena witnesses and compel them to testify under oath.Weekes alleged that Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison brought a long gun into the legislature, and tried to get permission to bring a handgun in. He alleged Harrison had bullied him and two previous speakers to get rulings favourable to the Sask Party.Weekes also read texts into the record from Carr during her role as Deputy House Leader from debate on the Parental Rights Act last October. He also reported an uncomfortable encounter with Downs in a hallway after the texts calling for him to act in certain ways prompted him to leave the legislative chamber and allow the Deputy Speaker to preside.On May 28, Official Opposition Critic for Ethics and Democracy Meara Conway wrote Weekes to request the House Services Committee to convene and appoint an independent investigator.On June 3, Weekes, who chairs the committee, forwarded the correspondence to the committee to ask, "Please advise as to how committee members would like to proceed with this request."Mowat said Harrison, who resigned as Government House Leader, should be removed from his cabinet roles as Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training. She alleged the governing Sask. Party of being less than forthright.