News

NDP roasts Sask Party with 'Spendies Awards' for travel

Regina University NDP MLA Aleana Young presented the Spendies Awards to the premier and Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers on May 8
Regina University NDP MLA Aleana Young presented the Spendies Awards to the premier and Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers on May 8Saskatchewan Legislature
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Saskpoli
Skpoli
Spendie Awards

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news