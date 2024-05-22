NDP saves job of Speaker Fergus

Commons Speaker Greg Fergus retained his position Tuesday with the backing of the NDP, despite facing criticism for breaching non-partisanship rules. Blacklock's Reporter noted Fergus previously asserted that his critics held him to a "higher standard" due to his race.Tory and Bloc Québécois MPs proposed a motion that Fergus immediately resign. The loss of New Democrat votes ensured the motion would fail. “The NDP is usually the cavalry that comes to the rescue,” Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters."This is one of the cases where they say, 'Oh, they are bad,' but at the first chance they have to vote, they will vote again with the Liberals," Blanchet added.NDP leader Jagmeet Singh criticized the Conservatives, saying, "Conservatives want to make a circus show of Parliament. Their leader Pierre Poilievre wants to whine and complain."In response to the controversy, the Liberal Party removed an online invitation to a June 4 Party barbecue in Gatineau, Que., which featured Fergus as a special guest. The event had been promoted as "an exciting opportunity to join fellow Liberals" and highlighted Fergus's presence."Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives propose reckless policies that would risk health, safety, and our pocketbooks," the Party invitation stated. "Our Liberal team is focused on making life more affordable."Deputy Opposition Whip Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, Alta.) criticized Fergus for his apparent partisanship. "It has simply become impossible to make any distinction now between the Member for Hull-Aylmer who also serves as Speaker and the Liberal Member for Hull-Aylmer," Warkentin said."Every ruling now given, and with hindsight every ruling which he has ever given, will now be assumed to have been delivered with a red tint. The Speaker has failed."Fergus had previously apologized 14 times for a video recorded on December 2 for Liberal Party friends, in which he appeared in official robes in his Parliament Hill office. The video was broadcast at an Ontario Liberal convention."Boy, did we have fun," Fergus commented in the video. "We had a lot of fun together through the Ottawa South Liberal Association, through Liberal Party politics."According to the Commons Procedure And Practice guide, the Speaker must refrain from partisan activities to maintain the trust and goodwill of the House. "The Speaker must always show and be seen to show the impartiality required," the guide states.During testimony on December 11 at the House affairs committee, Fergus expressed that being the first Black MP to serve as Speaker subjected him to greater scrutiny. "This is a source of pride for me," he said. "It’s also a burden. Being the first, you are held to a higher standard. You want to make sure you lead the way so you won’t be the last."