REGINA – The Sask NDP said nurses are being "pushed to the brink" as the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) prepares for a province-wide strike vote.SUN members have been without a contract for more than two and a half years, and they vote from November 30 to December 4. The issues include nurse-to-patient ratios, wages, and a proposal that could allow nurses to be moved anywhere in Saskatchewan to work. Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill has said any such moves would be “voluntary.”Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck and her team stood with nurses in Saskatoon, as hospital conditions in the city have worsened in recent days, as the strike vote nears."These nurses and their colleagues on the frontline are the only thing holding our crumbling healthcare system together," Beck said. "They deserve a voice; they deserve better working conditions. Frankly, they deserve a damn raise. At every turn, they're being met by an arrogant, entitled and out-of-touch Sask Party government relying on a photocopied healthcare plan that hasn't changed a thing. They know we need big, bold change, and we only get that by electing a government willing to work together.".This is the second healthcare strike vote in two months. In September, CUPE 5430, which represents 13,000 healthcare workers across Saskatchewan, voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.Labour shadow minister Nathaniel Teed blamed the Sask Party government."Scott Moe's government has allowed working conditions to deteriorate to the point where frontline healthcare workers have no choice but to consider job action," Teed said. "That's a failure of leadership, and it's Saskatchewan patients who stand to pay the price.""Nurses aren't asking for special treatment. They're asking for fair compensation, safe staffing levels and working conditions that allow them to provide the care patients deserve. You can't put patients first if you keep putting nurses last," Teed said.Teed held a news conference on November 17 outside Royal University Hospital, which the Sask NDP said has been plagued by stories of hallway medicine. The party pointed to a woman who died of a broken ankle after being sent home, and an elderly dementia patient was left on the emergency room floor because there were no beds.The Sask NDP said it is in the middle of Saskatchewan's largest healthcare consultation ever.