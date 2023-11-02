NDP sends Trudeau letter to call a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Jagmeet Singh’s NDP caucus wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.“The entire federal NDP caucus has written to the prime minister to demand Canada call for a ceasefire today. Please read our urgent letter,” tweeted NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona, AB)..The letter is signed by Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, BC), Heather McPherson, Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, ON), Niki Ashton (Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, MB), Taylor Bachrach (Skeena-Bulkley Valley, BC), Lisa Marie Barron (Nanaimo-Ladysmith, BC), Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, MB), and Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC).The NDP letter states they “condemn the alarming rise in anti-semitism, anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia in our communities.”Since October 7, “more than one hundred thousand Canadians have written” the NDP “asking Canada to call for a ceasefire.”They are concerned about airstrikes around vital facilities and claimed Israel bombed a refugee camp.“We are horrified by reports of airstrikes near hospitals, schools and cancer facilities,” reads the letter.“We are appalled by the indiscriminate and unjustified bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31. Israel’s siege of Gaza has killed doctors, journalists, UN staff, poets, students, parents, and over 3,000 children. Each of these people had a name, a family, hopes and dreams for their futures.”The NDP calls the “right-wing settlers” “extremist” and claims Israeli security forces watch as Palestinians are killed.“And in the West Bank, extremist right-wing settlers are harassing, threatening and killing innocent Palestinians as Israeli security forces watch. It has to stop and these crimes must be prosecuted,” reads the letter.The NDP “are profoundly alarmed by your refusal to call for a ceasefire.”No more arms sales to Israel is another request in the letter.“We call for an end to Canada’s arms sales to Israel,” reads the letter.Also, the NDP wants Canada to support a “two-state solution.”“Advocate for an end to the occupation of the Palestinian Territories and work toward a two-state solution.”As of Thursday morning, there has yet to be a response from Trudeau.