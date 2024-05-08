News

NDP takes final shot at $3,445 chauffeur bill for Sask Party minister in Paris

A minister's use of a chauffeur in Paris remains a talking point for the Saskatchewan NDP
A minister's use of a chauffeur in Paris remains a talking point for the Saskatchewan NDP
Loading content, please wait...
Nuclear
Saskpoli
Dustin Duncan
Paris
Brad Wall
Skpoli
Aleana Young

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news