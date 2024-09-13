NDP to vote against confidence bill if it’s based on back-to-work legislation for pilots

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday threatened if Parliament launches a confidence vote based on back-to-work legislation for Air Canada pilots his party would not support it. Failed contract talks with some 5,400 members of the Air Line Pilots Association would ground planes nationwide as early as next week, says Blacklock’s Reporter.The NDPs will fight any federal interference in an Air Canada strike or lockout, said Singh. “If you ever make back-to-work legislation a confidence bill we will always vote against that,” he said. “Never count on our support whatever you say. If you want to make it a confidence vote, make it one. We are still going to vote against it. We oppose undermining working people.”A coalition of business groups including the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Canadian Chamber of Commerce and others yesterday asked that cabinet intervene to keep Air Canada flying. “The business community is united in its message,” wrote the coalition. Canada’s transportation infrastructure is too vital to allow for any disruption. The federal government must intervene to ensure continuity, safeguard the economy and protect Canadians’ travel plans.”MPs return to the House of Commons for fall session on Monday. Air Canada served notice to passengers and cargo shippers to prepare for a strike or lockout notice Sunday.“New Democrats are the only allies for working people who will always stand resolute in favour of workers,” Singh told reporters Thursday.“We will never support back-to-work legislation.”“We are opposed to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals or any government interfering with workers. We are opposed to that. We are going to fight back. If there is any bill being proposed on back-to-work legislation we are going to oppose that. We are going to fight back against that. We are never going to support back-to-work legislation.”New Democrats earlier expressed outrage after Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon issued an August 22 order forcing 9,300 Teamsters Canada rail workers into binding arbitration. The order came just 17 hours into a lockout with service disruptions at Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railway.“We found ourselves in exceptional circumstances,” MacKinnon said in an August 28 speech to a convention of the International Union of Operating Engineers.“We made what I believe was the right decision in the best interest of millions of unionized workers in this country and small business owners and industries that drive this country.”The NDP a week later formally repudiated their coalition agreement to keep the Liberal cabinet in office until June 20, 2025. “Liberals are too weak, too selfish,” Singh said at the time. “I have ripped up the Supply And Confidence Agreement.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.