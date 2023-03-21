Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau

 Courtesy of CBC

The NDP supported the Justin Trudeau Liberal government and voted against the Conservative's motion to investigate Chinese election interference.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said that if the Liberals stopped blocking the testimony of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford, the NDP would vote against the Conservative's motion.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(12) comments

ljstd007
ljstd007

These two twats turdeau & singh both need to die slow agonizing deaths for their part in the destruction of Canada! Nothing less will do!

Free Canada
Free Canada

And the CBC and all msm will spin this like JT is doing the right thing for Canada. And all the brain washed Liberals in Ontario and NS and PEI will lap it all up. Can you imagine the msm outrage if Harper did 10% of what JT does.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Psst, for those shaking your fists in anger, this is a good thing for the anti-NDP folks in Alberta. Notley is bound to federal NDP policy (same party), so she is directly tainted by Singhs actions as it is HER party backing the Liberals. This will hurt he in Calgary (which is the only vote in question right now).

jokeco68
jokeco68

Not at all surprised. Hope Jag is truly proud of his dental plan that gets more and more expensive as the Truedolt government rolls ahead. If we ever see democracy in Canada again, coalition governments need to be outlawed

PersonOne
PersonOne

I dont know how Singh can do this to his base NDP. He may as well cross the floor now. At least the NDP can elect a replacement and take control back for their party.

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

What a disgusting little spineless buttpumping soyboy jack meat is.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Wow, you didn't even see Justin's lips move. Good boy Jagmeet, did Justin give you a good belly rub too?

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Perhaps, there might be a hidden win here.... this should be a nail in the Alberta NDP platform as we know that provincial NDP are beholden to Federal NDP. I hope that the UCP use this leverage tactfully.....

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Hope so.

Delby
Delby

Nice to add to the NDP's list of sins that they support possible corruption by the Liberals. I do wonder what the NDP got/will get in return! Do you suppose that with a provincial election in a couple months, in AB, that something in the way of goodies will land in Notley's lap? Is that even legal? There would be no investigation.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We are caught in a terrorist fascist nation controlled by the most vile evil criminals imaginable

Wexit Now

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

You're right! It's a vile Fascist Dictatorship when the banks and media are in lockstep with PM Turdiot and the Turdiot-Singh-Notley Lieberal-NDP coalition.

Jagmeet Singh and the rest of the gutless NDP MPs are supporting this Fascist Dictatorship.

