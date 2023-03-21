The NDP supported the Justin Trudeau Liberal government and voted against the Conservative's motion to investigate Chinese election interference.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said that if the Liberals stopped blocking the testimony of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford, the NDP would vote against the Conservative's motion.
On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Telford would testify before the House Affairs committee about interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
“While there are serious constraints on what can be said in public about sensitive intelligence matters, in an effort to make Parliament work Ms. Telford has agreed to appear at the Procedure and House Affairs committee as part of their study,” said the PMO in a statement.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s defeated motion invited certain cabinet ministers and officials to testify, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault, executives of the Trudeau Foundation, and John McCallum, former Canadian ambassador to China.
During Question Period, Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB) said she was confused on how the prime minister did not know about the reports in the PMO.
“At the end of the day, I find this all very perplexing,” said Thomas.
“We know that there have been reports given by CSIS to Prime Minister's Office, somehow, those reports do not make it to the prime minister's ears. At least that's what he tells us.”
“So our question for the prime minister is even just a little bit curious as to who those individuals are that withheld that information from him. I mean, what did he want to know or did he already know and simply didn't need to ask.”
The Conservatives wanted an independent public inquiry, not the House Affairs committee or former governor general David Johnston’s “independent special rapporteur” investigation, which was announced on Tuesday.
“As Independent Special Rapporteur, Mr. Johnston will play a crucial role in reinforcing the integrity of and upholding Canadians confidence in our democratic processes, and I look forward to receiving his recommendations on how we can keep taking steps to ensure Canada is protected against any attempts at undermining our democracy,” said the PMO in a media release.
As of Tuesday, Trudeau has not been asked to testify about the alleged Chinese election interference.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(12) comments
These two twats turdeau & singh both need to die slow agonizing deaths for their part in the destruction of Canada! Nothing less will do!
And the CBC and all msm will spin this like JT is doing the right thing for Canada. And all the brain washed Liberals in Ontario and NS and PEI will lap it all up. Can you imagine the msm outrage if Harper did 10% of what JT does.
Psst, for those shaking your fists in anger, this is a good thing for the anti-NDP folks in Alberta. Notley is bound to federal NDP policy (same party), so she is directly tainted by Singhs actions as it is HER party backing the Liberals. This will hurt he in Calgary (which is the only vote in question right now).
Not at all surprised. Hope Jag is truly proud of his dental plan that gets more and more expensive as the Truedolt government rolls ahead. If we ever see democracy in Canada again, coalition governments need to be outlawed
I dont know how Singh can do this to his base NDP. He may as well cross the floor now. At least the NDP can elect a replacement and take control back for their party.
What a disgusting little spineless buttpumping soyboy jack meat is.
Wow, you didn't even see Justin's lips move. Good boy Jagmeet, did Justin give you a good belly rub too?
Perhaps, there might be a hidden win here.... this should be a nail in the Alberta NDP platform as we know that provincial NDP are beholden to Federal NDP. I hope that the UCP use this leverage tactfully.....
Hope so.
Nice to add to the NDP's list of sins that they support possible corruption by the Liberals. I do wonder what the NDP got/will get in return! Do you suppose that with a provincial election in a couple months, in AB, that something in the way of goodies will land in Notley's lap? Is that even legal? There would be no investigation.
We are caught in a terrorist fascist nation controlled by the most vile evil criminals imaginable
Wexit Now
You're right! It's a vile Fascist Dictatorship when the banks and media are in lockstep with PM Turdiot and the Turdiot-Singh-Notley Lieberal-NDP coalition.
Jagmeet Singh and the rest of the gutless NDP MPs are supporting this Fascist Dictatorship.
