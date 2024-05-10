NDP's Angus won't go downtown in his own riding

In a candid assessment, New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, Ont.) highlighted the stark realities facing downtown areas, emphasizing the impact of opioid use and homelessness on community life. Speaking at a hearing of the Commons human resources committee, Angus expressed deep concern about the decline of his hometown's central district and echoed sentiments shared by residents across Northern Ontario.Reflecting on his childhood memories in Timmins, Angus lamented the transformation of downtown spaces, noting a marked reluctance among locals to visit due to the pervasive challenges of mental health, opioid addiction, and homelessness. “When I was little in Timmins my Irish grannie used to call my Scottish grannie and we’d go uptown and all the old mining widows would sit at the Woolworth’s and the kids would go window shop,” said Angus. “Nobody wants to go into the downtown anymore because we are hit with the triple crises of mental health, opioid addiction and homelessness.”Angus underscored that the plight facing Timmins is not unique, highlighting similar struggles in other northern communities. Municipal statistics from the City of Timmins reveal staggering figures, with over 47,000 calls to police annually and more than 700 criminal charges filed each year in a city with a population of 42,000.Angus's observations echo concerns raised by fellow Northern Ontario legislator, Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River), who described public disorder as rampant due to the government's "safe supply" drug policy. Powlowski emphasized the widespread perception that downtown cores across the country are spiraling out of control, with incidents of open drug use and escalating public safety concerns.Drawing from his experiences as a former emergency room physician, Powlowski recounted encounters with public disorder in downtown Ottawa, where safe injection sites operate in close proximity to Parliament Hill. He recounted distressing incidents, including assaults and threats directed at individuals in downtown areas, underscoring the urgent need for action to address the deteriorating urban landscape.