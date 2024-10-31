NDP, Greens cling to Liberals as Bloc prepares for non-confidence vote

The leaders of the NDP and Green parties on Wednesday said they will maintain support for the Trudeau Liberals until the next scheduled election in October 2025, per Blacklock's Reporter. Opposition parties require 170 votes to topple the 44th Parliament. Conservative and Bloc Québécois caucuses seeking an election number 154 including two Independent MPs who’ve voted with Conservatives in the past: Kevin Vuong and Alain Rayes. Liberal and Green MPs number 157 including two Independent MPs who have voted Liberal in the past: Pablo Rodriguez and Han Dong.The NDP’s 25 MPs hold the balance of power. Leader Jagmeet Singh said he would not permit Opposition parties to “call the shots.”“I don’t want a Liberal government,” Singh told reporters.“I don’t want Justin Trudeau as prime minister. There will be an election and when that election comes people will have an important choice.”“Does that mean you will not work with the Bloc and Conservatives to bring down the government?” asked a reporter. “No, I am not going to play their game,” replied Singh.Green leader Elizabeth May said voters “deserve stability.”“This push for an election could not come at a worse time,” May said in a statement.“Canadians deserve stability and answers, not uncertainty and hasty partisan decisions.”“Why can’t we work together on issues impacting Canadians every day? We urge all parties in this minority parliament to find ways to work together.” “Early elections carry a significant risk to our democratic process. The Green party will not support any actions that undermine public trust.”“Canadians deserve stability and assurance their government is acting in the nation’s best interests. Rushing to the polls without all the facts is irresponsible.” Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Singh of prolonging the current session of parliament merely to qualify for a pension. MPs are required to serve a minimum six years to qualify for benefits averaging $77,900 a year under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act. Singh meets the requirement next February 25.“He joined to keep Trudeau in power so he could get his pension,” Poilievre told reporters August 29.“Jagmeet Singh is trying to delay the election until after February of next year so he can qualify.”The next general election must be held by October 27, 2025 under a schedule of fixed dates calculated under the 2007 Canada Elections Act. The shortest campaign period permitted is 37 days.