News

NDP, Greens cling to Liberals as Bloc prepares for non-confidence vote

Elizabeth May, Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre, Yves-François Blanchet
Elizabeth May, Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre, Yves-François BlanchetWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Election
Kevin Vuong
Alain Rayes
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh
Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government
Blacklock's Reporter
Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre
Non-Confidence Vote
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet
Pablo Rodriguez and Han Dong

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news