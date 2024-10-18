NE Calgary 1,100-sq ft home with 13 tiny bedrooms reviewed by city

A 1,100 sq-ft bungalow for sale in Calgary’s immigrant-heavy community of Whitehorn is under review by city officials because the small space has been partitioned into 13 tiny bedrooms. The home was initially listed as an “income-generating home” by realtors Calgary Homes and Remax, but each listing has since been edited to remove that particular term. The small home, built in 1980, has six bedrooms on the main floor and seven in the basement. There are 2.5 bathrooms, one kitchen and one laundry room to accommodate all 13 tenants. . Rooms range from 57 sq ft to 130 sq ft . Each room either has its own window, or shares a window with another bedroom, as required by the city. No photos of the home’s interior are included in the listing. Its asking price is $500,000.The listing has been widely shared across social media, city officials confirmed they receives complaints and went to inspect the property on Tuesday. “The City of Calgary and the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) are aware of this property and are reviewing it for land use bylaw compliance as well as fire and building code compliance,” the city told City News. .CFD safety code officers and city building department have now conducted five inspections to check on smoke detectors, window size, and window type, as an egress window that can be easily opened from the inside is required. A tenant anonymously confirmed to the publication the house is for sale, and said there are multiple showings each day.