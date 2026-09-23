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Nearly 1,000 prayer and quiet rooms designated in federal buildings

Amira Elghawaby
Amira ElghawabyWS Files
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Department Of Transport
Health Canada
Department Of Employment
Muslims
Amira Elghawaby
Public Prosecution Service
Martin Champoux
Muslim Federal Employees Network
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