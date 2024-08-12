News

Nearly 200,000 Taylor Swift fans declare support for Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift has stayed clear of a group of her fans rallying behind Kamala Harris
Taylor Swift has stayed clear of a group of her fans rallying behind Kamala HarrisCourtesy Louder With Crowder
Loading content, please wait...
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Taylor Swift
Swifties
Kamala Harris runs for Us presidency
Kai Cenat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news