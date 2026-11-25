At least 29,468 Canadians died while waiting for surgery, diagnostic scans, medical procedures or specialist appointments during the 2025-26 fiscal year, according to a new report released Wednesday by SecondStreet.org.The Calgary-based think tank’s annual Died on a Waiting List report found more than 129,892 patients have died while on health care waiting lists since April 2018.The actual number is likely considerably higher, as many provincial health authorities fail to track or disclose comprehensive data on patients who die before receiving treatment.“Governments will publicly report if a restaurant is missing a paper towel holder, but they don't report how many patients die in the health system,” said SecondStreet.org President Colin Craig.“That double standard needs to end. At a minimum, governments should track, analyze and disclose waiting list deaths every year so we all know where the problems are.”The report, compiled using government data obtained through freedom of information requests, found surgical waiting list deaths increased by 17.5% over the previous year, while deaths among patients awaiting diagnostic scans decreased by 2.8%.Among health authorities that provided comparable data for both years, overall waiting list deaths increased by 1.4%.The cancelled procedures included potentially life-saving heart surgeries, as well as treatments designed to improve patients’ quality of life, including cataract and orthopaedic surgeries.Some patients died after spending less than a week on a waiting list, while others had been waiting years for surgery.Manitoba recorded a particularly sharp increase, with surgical waiting list deaths nearly doubling from 163 to 316.British Columbia recorded 4,365 waiting list deaths, down from 4,620 the previous year.Alberta resumed providing data, revealing 52 patients died while awaiting cardiac procedures.Saskatchewan recorded a decline in surgical waiting list deaths from 333 to 317. However, cancer-related cases increased from 86 to 111.Ontario also recorded a decline in waiting list deaths, although SecondStreet.org called on the provincial government to investigate the cancellation of 115 cancer surgeries because patients died before receiving treatment..The think tank cautioned against direct comparisons between provinces because of significant differences in how health authorities collect and disclose information.The figures also do not establish whether lengthy waiting times directly contributed to each patient's death.A Leger poll commissioned by SecondStreet.org in October found 18% of Canadians said they knew someone who had died because of lengthy health care waiting times.The same polling found half of Canadians had avoided seeking medical attention for a health issue because of concerns over waiting times.SecondStreet.org is calling on provincial governments to make the tracking, analysis and public disclosure of waiting list deaths an annual requirement.The organization also urged governments to examine policies adopted by better-performing universal health care systems in Europe to reduce waiting times and improve patient outcomes.The full report is available here.