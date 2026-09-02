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Nearly 380,000 immigrants became Canadian citizens last year as Bill C-3 pressures loom

New Canadians take the oath of citizenship in Brandon, MB, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
New Canadians take the oath of citizenship in Brandon, MB, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.Courtesy Chelsea Kemp/CBC
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Cdnpoli
Immigrants
Department Of Immigration
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Laurent Martel
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Western Standard
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