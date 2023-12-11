Nearly 50% of Canadians doubt carbon tax's impact on climate change

A new Nanos Research survey showed Canadians are starting to believe in the carbon tax's ability to help fight climate change compared to a few months ago. However, many still have doubts and are unsure about it.From November 30 to December 2, Nanos Research surveyed more than 1,000 Canadians to determine their thoughts about Trudeau's carbon tax.The survey revealed nearly half of Canadians still think the carbon tax needs to do more to combat climate change. However, this number has decreased since July. At the same time, the percentage of people who believe it is effective has gone up.In the recent survey, about 46% of respondents said they did not think the carbon tax was doing a good job fighting climate change. This is down from the 53% who felt the same way in a poll conducted in July.The percentage of respondents who think the carbon tax is good at fighting climate change has increased slightly since the summer. In this new survey, 21% of respondents said they believe the carbon tax is effective, which is a 6% increase from July.According to the survey results, Canadians still consider protecting the environment a top priority in the long run, even if it means paying more through the carbon tax.In this recent poll, about 52% of individuals prioritized long-term environmental protection, while 40% favoured keeping costs down as their first choice.In November 2018, Nanos found 67% of Canadians surveyed chose the environment as their top priority.The Trudeau government continued to support this policy, even when faced with opposition from the Conservatives and criticism over the carbon tax “carve-outs.”The opposition's filibuster lasted almost 30 hours of continuous voting and ended last Friday.