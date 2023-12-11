News

Nearly 50% of Canadians doubt carbon tax's impact on climate change

The Conservatives have vowed to axe the carbon tax if elected in the next election.
The Conservatives have vowed to axe the carbon tax if elected in the next election.Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Pierre Poilievre
Climate Change
Poll
Survey
Nanos

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news