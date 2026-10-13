Nearly 80% of Canadians on board with EU 'associate member' ties

Nearly 80% of Canadians are A-ok with becoming an EU "associate member," and making Canada's ties to the EU official.Reported by the Globe and Mail, the statistics were gathered by Nanos Research, which surveyed 1,057 Canadians during late September, asking them if they were on board with the EU entanglement.Four in five Canadians want to work towards closer ties with the EU, with 60% of those polled saying they fully support this and 21% saying they somewhat support the idea.This comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed "opening the door" to Canada becoming an "associate member" of the EU in mid-to-late September. .In response, Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed a similar interest in getting Canada more involved in EU relations, telling them exactly this during a visit to the European Parliament in mid-to-late September, as reported by the BBC.Among the other surveyed questions, 50% of Canadians believe this EU association should be voted on in Parliament, rather than decided through public referendum or calling for a federal election.Among the Western provinces, the Prairies were 42% in favour of a vote in Parliament, while BC was almost 57% in favour.The second most popular way of determining Canada's ties to the EU was through a public referendum, with the Prairies almost 24% in favour (the highest of all the provinces), and BC at 17%..Among the Western provinces, most people support solidifying Canada-EU relations by making Canada an "EU associate member," BC is the highest in support, with almost 85% agreeing or somewhat agreeing to the move.The Prairies had the lowest support for the move in all of Canada, with 70% supporting or somewhat supporting it.