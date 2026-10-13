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Nearly 80% of Canadians on board with EU 'associate member' ties

EU, Mark Carney
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Cdnpoli
Nanos Research
European Union
Eu
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Mark Carney
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EU canada
Canada eu associate member
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Western Standard
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