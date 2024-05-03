News

Nearly 8,000 Gazans have applied for Canadian visas amidst anti-Israel campus disruptions nationwide

Nearly 8,000 Gazans have applied for Canadian visas amidst anti-Israel campus disruptions nationwide
Nearly 8,000 Gazans have applied for Canadian visas amidst anti-Israel campus disruptions nationwideWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Department Of Immigration
Blacklock’s Reporter
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel
Gazans have applied for visas
campus disruptions nationwide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news