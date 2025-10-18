Nearly all Canadians back expanded access to cancer clinical trials

A new survey shows overwhelming support among Canadians for increased access to cancer clinical trials, with most viewing them as a chance to try novel treatments or as a last hope when standard therapies fail.The Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, found nine-in-ten Canadians support federal efforts to make clinical trials more widely available. Eight-in-ten said these experimental treatments offer medicines otherwise unavailable to most patients.Despite strong backing, many Canadians remain wary of the potential risks. Two-thirds (67%) believe clinical trials may cause harmful side effects, and among those hesitant to enrol if diagnosed with cancer, 74% cited side effects while 66% expressed distrust of unproven treatments.Knowledge of clinical trials is limited. A majority (56%) said they’ve heard of them but don’t know much, while 36% admitted knowing nothing at all. Only 7% said they know a lot about clinical trials, and 1% reported having participated in one.The results highlight strong public support for government efforts to expand access, alongside a need for better education on the safety and benefits of clinical trials.