Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Lake Louise RCMP — with assistance from Alberta Sheriffs and Park Wardens — inspected buses operating in the Moraine Lake, AB, area from June 21 to 22 and saw poor results.
“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone on the buses and on our roadways,” said Lake Louise RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Susan Richter in a Wednesday press release.
“This was a very successful operation in not only ensuring the buses in our community are safe, but to also educate the drivers and bus company owners of their responsibilities.”
The release said Alberta Sheriffs provided several officers to assist with this operation, including specially trained commercial vehicle inspectors. It said its purpose was to inspect commercial vehicles, particularly passenger buses, to ensure they were in safe working order and in compliance with all provincial and federal legislation.
More than 20 buses were inspected, ranging from smaller private company vehicles to full coaches. Nine buses were put out of service, eight were deemed as requiring immediate attention, and four passed inspection.
The release went on to say buses which were put out of service were not allowed to move until the problem was resolved, where owners had the choice of sending mechanics to fix them onsite or have them towed.
It said those requiring immediate attention had minor mechanical issues which could be easily fixed, such as malfunctioning brake lights or low tire pressure. They can drive away, but they cannot carry passengers until the issues had been resolved and proof of repair provided.
The violation tickets issued were often for paperwork such as not having a licence, registration, or insurance or not carrying or maintaining proper log books.
Richter concluded by saying she was “very appreciative of the assistance from Alberta Sheriffs and the Park Wardens.”
“We are looking forward to doing more joint forces operations like this in the near future,” she said.
