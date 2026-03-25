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Nearly half of NDP supporters don't know who is running for party leader

Avi Lewis
Avi LewisCourtesy Wikipedia
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Cdnpoli
Ndp
Angus Reid Institute
Jack Layton
Heather Mcpherson
Thomas Mulcair
Avi Lewis

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