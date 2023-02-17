There is a universal negative reaction to the Emergencies Act (EA) Inquiry Report in Saskatchewan.
The purpose of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) was to determine whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government were justified in invoking the EA, formerly the War Measures Act. This was the first use of the EA.
Trudeau used the EA to stop an anti-vaccine and COVID-19 restrictions protest in downtown Ottawa, which went on for several weeks and attracted worldwide attention.
Trudeau invoking the EA is one of his most controversial decisions as it gave extraordinary powers to law enforcement to arrest and remove the protesters and tow away their vehicles. Also, the government could freeze the bank accounts of the protesters.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau said the Trudeau government invoking the EA met a “very high” threshold as a “lawful protest descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency.”
"Invocation of the Emergencies Act is a drastic move, but it is not a dictatorial one,” said Rouleau.
Saskatchewan’s Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said “Saskatchewan’s position has always been invoking the act was unnecessary and that appropriate and effective action to deal with the protests and blockades last year could have been taken under existing federal, provincial, and municipal laws.”
Eyre “is currently reviewing the extensive report findings and recommendations” and “would like to thank the commission for its work.”
Sask NDP Official Opposition Justice Critic Nicole Sarauer commented on the EA Inquiry Report.
“The use of the Emergencies Act was unprecedented and will have implications moving forward,” said Sarauer.
“Although we accept the findings of this report … we still believe that there was an opportunity to limit its use to specific regions impacted by blockades, rather than Canada-wide.”
Buffalo Party’s Mark “The Grizzly Patriot” Friesen is not surprised with the outcome.
“I am not the least bit surprised with the decision,” said Friesen.
“We have judicial corruption across this country, at every level. Why would we expect any difference in the case of the Emergencies Act Commission?”
Kelly Lorencz, The People’s Party of Canada Western Canada and Northern Territories lieutenant, found nothing unexpected in the report.
“The report presented today by Justice Rouleau on the use of the Emergencies Act was, if anything, predictable. All this report has done is solidify many Canadians' discontent not only with this Liberal government but all elected officials in Ottawa,” said Lorencz.
“When the convoy left Winnipeg, it was approximately 20-km long with a significant portion of participants from Western Canada. The implications of this report have the potential to fuel further Western alienation sentiments and create an even bigger divide in Canada. The report concluded the Prime Minister made judgement calls because he felt that the country was under a threat or danger, but from who?”
Nadine Ness of Unified Grassroots issued a statement.
“I am disappointed, however, not surprised that Justice Rousseau ruled in this way. The man is a Liberals supporter and should have never been the one ruling over this. For a second, I had hoped his sense of duty would go above his own prejudice,” said Ness in a statement.
“It’s clear the legal definition was not met and the Liberals simply made up their own. This only further proves that we have lost the impartiality in our public service and to an extent our court system.”
“To most Canadians and everyone else around the world, this will be seen as a dark stain in our history and to freedom as a whole. This will only further the flames of distrust in and anger towards our government and will do irreparable damage for generations to come. Canada today is much less free of a nation than it was yesterday.”
“This may be the catalyst moment in time where many will realize how far we have strayed from our guiding principles that formed this once very great and free nation. This will destroy the Liberals party in the next election, and for that, I am very glad.”
Kelsey, Dave, and Richard of Acres of Truth issued a statement.
“As Canadian Citizens, we at Acres of Truth respect the Commission's decision, however, we strongly disagree. Currently, we have not had the time or opportunity to get through all of the points on why the commission has determined this, but the obvious question is: Will they provide Canadians with evidence as to how they came to this conclusion? It is our opinion that a peaceful assembly (which is a fundamental right) with bouncy castles, hot tubs, and road hockey is not a justifiable reason to enact the Emergencies Act, formerly the War Measures Act, on the nation's own citizens,” said Acres of Truth in a statement.
“This decision shows a total disregard of our Charter Of Rights and Freedoms and appears to be protecting the infantile ego of the Prime Minister and his office. May the beacon of light shine the truth on these men and women who stood strong for the rights and freedoms of all Canadians that gained attention around the world despite the government using lies, coercion, and violence to crush the greatest human rights protest in Canadian history.”
Saskatchewan needs to do it's own review of this report to asses if it was a legal implementation of the law. If I remember correctly Quebec made it clear the EA did not apply in Quebec. Ottawa will try to use this act again... Saskatchewan needs to be ready to say NO it does not Apply in Saskatchewan!
Only the Liberal hive is happy today...smh
I guess we could always do it again.
Best comment! "I guess we could always do it again."
We have a local Freedom rally outside Vancouver CTV station tomorrow. Check your area. There's gonna be some angry/sad faces. We must keep our mojo working and never give up.
