Former US embassy/new indigenous museum
The long-running negotiations to create an indigenous museum across the street from Parliament are expected to continue into 2024, says a federal briefing note. The project is now in its sixth year without a start to construction, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The spirit and intent of this initiative has always been that it must remain First Nations, Inuit and Métis led and we will continue to work with our partners on any decisions in relation to the space,” said the note Indigenous Peoples Space 100 Wellington by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

