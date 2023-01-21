The long-running negotiations to create an indigenous museum across the street from Parliament are expected to continue into 2024, says a federal briefing note. The project is now in its sixth year without a start to construction, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“The spirit and intent of this initiative has always been that it must remain First Nations, Inuit and Métis led and we will continue to work with our partners on any decisions in relation to the space,” said the note Indigenous Peoples Space 100 Wellington by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations.
No reason was given for lengthy delays. The memo said authorities were “close to reaching an agreement” with one group, the Algonquin Anishinabeg National Tribal Council. However cabinet expected to “continue discussion on the long term vision and design for the indigenous peoples’ space” through this Fall.
The museum building, the former U.S. Embassy, has sat empty since 1999 when cabinet purchased it for $4.5 million. An additional $5 million has since been spent on basic maintenance including repairs to a leaking roof, damaged flooring and broken furnace.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017 announced the building would become an indigenous peoples’ space. “For too long First Nations, Inuit and Métis have been ignored in the decision making of this country,” said Trudeau. “We’re changing that.”
No budget has ever been finalized. “Timelines and budget estimates will be established once planning for the space advances,” cabinet wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry earlier tabled in the House of Commons.
We have been working in the true spirit of reconciliation,” staff with the Crown-Indigenous department wrote in a 2020 briefing note. “All decisions around the space are taken as a group between partners and we look forward to continuing this work together.”
A 2019 briefing note explained since the 1932-era embassy was “on the traditional ground of the Algonquin people” it would be dedicated to indigenous Canadians. “The spirit and intention of the indigenous peoples’ space has always been that it must remain First Nations, Inuit and Métis led,” said the briefing note.
A previous Liberal cabinet in 2001 proposed to reopen the building as a National Portrait Gallery. The renovation budget subsequently increased from $22 million to $44.6 million, prompting a Conservative cabinet to cancel the project in 2006.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
