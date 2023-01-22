"The impact of the death of Const. Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community," said Fisher.
The officer who was seriously injured and put in a local hospital was Nolet. He remained in critical condition in the ICU.
The post said the officers were swept down a mountain in an avalanche while backcountry skiing. It said Tittemore died of his injuries on scene.
Nolet was located and dug from the avalanche by four people who witnessed it. He suffered severe internal injuries and died in hospital in Kelowna, BC.
Nolet worked for Nelson police for a little more than one year after serving for one year with Calgary police. He chose Nelson as his home because of his love for the backcountry and dedication to community policing.
“We have one of the smallest municipal police forces in the country,” said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison.
“This tragedy has hit us hard; our deepest condolences go out to Const. Nolet’s family.”
The post said the City of Nelson, Nelson police, and the Nelson Police Board thank every one who has written to express their sympathies. It said condolences from the public for Nolet and Tittemore’s families can be sent to condolences@nelson.ca.
Nelson police thanked RCMP for providing support during this time.
“It is devastating,” said Fisher.
A GoFundMe page set up by the Nelson Police Association (NPA) raised $34,280 as of January 12 for Nolet and Tittemore.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
