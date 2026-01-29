Nenshi challenges Smith to sign anti-independence pledge at Ottawa airport

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi used a press conference in Ottawa to challenge Premier Danielle Smith to publicly reject Alberta independence, urging her to sign a one-page pledge affirming loyalty to both Alberta and Canada before leaving the city.Speaking at the conclusion of what he described as a “productive and positive” trip to Ottawa, Nenshi said he had met with federal officials to discuss health care, energy pipelines and what he called growing concerns around Alberta independence movements.The news conference came the same day media reports indicated representatives linked to the Alberta Prosperity Project had held meetings with officials connected to the Trump administration in the United States. According to Nenshi, the U.S. State Department confirmed the meetings, which he said involved discussions about potential financial support for Alberta to leave Canada..Nenshi called the reports “extremely disturbing” and “completely unacceptable,” arguing that independence groups have no authority to engage with foreign governments. He said Alberta New Democrats stand with Treaty 6, 7 and 8 chiefs who have raised constitutional and treaty concerns about independence. “This is Danielle Smith’s fault,” Nenshi said, accusing the premier of encouraging independence sentiment by what he described as pandering to and legitimizing the movement. He said Smith’s repeated references to a “sovereign Alberta within a united Canada” were unclear and insufficient. Nenshi said all Alberta NDP MLAs have signed a pledge stating they are proud Albertans and proud Canadians and oppose independence. He said no United Conservative Party MLAs, including Smith, have signed it. .“I’ve got a blank one right here,” Nenshi said, adding that he would bring the pledge and a pen to the airport in case the premier chose to sign it before departing Ottawa. Smith did not respond publicly to the challenge during the conference.During questions from reporters, Nenshi stopped short of using the word “treason” to describe the actions of independence groups but said their engagement with foreign governments should concern Canadians. He said the groups lack democratic legitimacy and are acting against the will of voters. Nenshi concluded by urging the provincial government to refocus on health care, education, energy jobs and the cost of living, and said the debate over independence should be ended decisively. “Albertans are proud to be Albertan, and we are proud to be Canadian,” he said.