Nenshi 'panders' to critics, apologizes for photo with Israeli ambassador

CALGARY — Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has apologized to critics after a photo of him with Israel’s ambassador to Canada that was taken during the Calgary Stampede, prompted backlash. The photo, which was taken at a Stampede event and posted to the official Israel in Canada Facebook page, shows Nenshi posing with Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed after the ambassador allegedly approached him..According to a July 9 Facebook post, several other politicians attended the event and posed with Moed, including former federal NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Myles McDougall.“Support for Israel is support for freedom, for the only liberal democracy in the Middle East, and for human rights,” the post reads.“Ambassador Moed was honoured to share the Canada-Israel allyship, solidarity for the Jewish community, and commitment to stand up against antisemitism with Former Federal NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Myles McDougall, and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi.”.On Thursday, Nenshi issued a statement on social media platform X and apologized to those who had been offended by the image.“I want to speak to you from the heart about a photo going around from last weekend,” Nenshi said.“I’m so sorry for the harm it caused.”He confirmed he had been approached by Moed at the public event and they had a “brief and frank exchange during which a photo was taken.”“After talking to many people in the community over the last couple of days, I better understand the immense hurt that has been caused to a lot of folks,” he said.The Alberta NDP leader then reiterated his party’s support for human rights and international law and criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza..WATCH: Israeli ambassador on Israel’s declining support from the West.“The Israeli government’s actions in Gaza have violated international law, as the Canadian government has affirmed: from the refusal to lift blockades that resulted in the Gaza famine to indiscriminate bombing. At least 20,000 children have been killed,” Nenshi said, also referencing Israel’s recent bombing operations in southern Lebanon, which he called “the ancestral home of many Albertans.”He concluded by condemning both "antisemitism" and "anti-Palestinian racism", calling on people of different faiths to “live together purposefully and lift one another up to ensure we all live a life of dignity.”The apology drew a heated reaction from social media users, with many accusing Nenshi of capitulating to left-wing activists upset by the photo.“This really tells me everything I need to know about Nenshi,” said one X user.“Pandering to the antisemites who are angry about a picture. This is about votes in certain ridings, and crazies in his caucus.”“What a cowardly thing to do,” another commentator said.“Imagine apologizing for speaking to any other ambassador. Shame on you.”