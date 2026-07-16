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Nenshi 'panders' to critics, apologizes for photo with Israeli ambassador

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has apologized to critics after a photo of him with Israel’s ambassador to Canada that was taken during the Calgary Stampede, prompting criticism from both his supporters and opponents online.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi has apologized to critics after a photo of him with Israel’s ambassador to Canada that was taken during the Calgary Stampede, prompting criticism from both his supporters and opponents online.Courtesy of Israel in Canada via Facebook
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Israel
Myles Mcdougall
Calgary Stampede
Abpol
Naheed Nenshi
Tom Mulcair
Gaza
Israeli Ambassador
Iddo Moed
Calgary Stampede 2026
israel for canada
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