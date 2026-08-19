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Nenshi says UCP's Calgary-Shaw nominee is not Smith's planned candidate

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Calgary-Shaw candidate Kyle Campbell speaking to reporters.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Calgary-Shaw candidate Kyle Campbell speaking to reporters. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Elections Alberta
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Calgary City Councillor Dan McLean
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Calgary-Shaw
mike derry
Kyle Campbell
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