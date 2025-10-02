News

Nenshi slams West Coast oil pipeline plan

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith AI Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Scott Moe
Danielle Smith
Rob Anderson
Naheed Nenshi

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news