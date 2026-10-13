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Nenshi vows no more Alberta independence referendums, accusing Smith of changing the law

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi (right) on October 13, 2026.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi (right) on October 13, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Referendum
Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Ucp
Abpol
Naheed Nenshi
Alberta referendum 2026
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