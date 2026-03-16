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Net zero panel that urged Canadians to walk billed $180k in flights, including Brazil-to-Dubai trips

Michael Bernstein, chief executive officer of Canadians for Clean Prosperity
Michael Bernstein, chief executive officer of Canadians for Clean Prosperity
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Net Zero
Kelly Mccauley
Net Zero Advisory Body
Michael Bernstein

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