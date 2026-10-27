Netanyahu faces fight for political survival as Israelis vote in historic election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting to remain in power Tuesday as millions of Israelis cast ballots in a closely contested national election that could end his nearly two decades of political dominance.The October 27 vote is Israel's first general election since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks and comes after three years of war, political turmoil and growing divisions over the country's future.Netanyahu, 77, is facing a major challenge from former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot, whose centrist Yashar party is seeking to unseat the prime minister's conservative Likud-led coalition.Voter turnout has surged, with Israel's Central Elections Committee reporting 55.7% participation by 4 p.m. local time, compared with 47.5% at the same point during the 2022 election.More than 4.1 million Israelis had voted by that time, marking the highest turnout recorded at that stage of an election since officials began tracking the figures in 1973.Approximately 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote at roughly 12,000 polling stations across the country.Netanyahu urged his supporters to get to the polls, warning that strong turnout in Arab communities could help produce a government supported by Arab political parties.“If we don’t get out and vote now, we’ll find ourselves with a government made up of Arab parties,” Netanyahu wrote on X.His Likud party later petitioned election officials to extend voting beyond the scheduled 10 p.m. closing time.The election will determine the composition of Israel's 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset, where a party or coalition needs at least 61 seats to form a government.Final opinion polls suggested neither Netanyahu's coalition nor the main opposition parties were guaranteed a parliamentary majority..A Channel 12 survey projected Eisenkot's Yashar party would capture 23 seats, compared with 21 for Netanyahu's Likud.The same poll gave the broader opposition bloc 56 seats and Netanyahu's coalition 50, with predominantly Arab parties holding the remaining 14 seats.A separate Channel 13 poll projected 54 seats for the opposition, 50 for Netanyahu's coalition and 16 for Arab parties.The results suggest coalition negotiations could prove difficult regardless of which party finishes first.Netanyahu's supporters have emphasized his government's military operations against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran, portraying the prime minister as an experienced wartime leader.His campaign has also received the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has maintained a close political relationship with Netanyahu.Eisenkot and other opposition figures have focused on the government's handling of the October 7 attacks, arguing Netanyahu must be held accountable for the security failures that allowed Hamas militants to cross into southern Israel.Approximately 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage during the attacks.The ensuing Israeli military campaign devastated Gaza, with local Palestinian health authorities reporting more than 74,000 deaths. Israel has rejected allegations that its military operations constitute genocide.Eisenkot, whose son and two nephews were killed during military operations, has criticized Netanyahu's approach to the continuing regional conflicts.“What he is offering is an eternal war,” Eisenkot said during a radio interview.“Choosing a leader whose only goal is not to surrender means choosing a leader who will not deliver victories.”.The election has also exposed divisions over military conscription, particularly exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.Those exemptions have become increasingly controversial following years of fighting that have required hundreds of thousands of Israelis to serve in the military or perform reserve duty.Netanyahu's reliance on ultra-Orthodox political parties has complicated efforts to change the system.The prime minister's proposed judicial reforms and ongoing corruption trial have also remained contentious issues.Opposition parties have accused Netanyahu of undermining democratic institutions, while his supporters argue his government has faced politically motivated opposition.