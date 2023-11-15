Netanyahu rebukes Trudeau over ‘maximum restraint’ comment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media on Tuesday night after Trudeau called on Israel to use “maximum restraint” to ensure that civilian lives are protected during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.Trudeau stated that the world is seeing the deaths of women, children, and babies, and it should come to an end."The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital," said Trudeau.This week, the biggest hospital in Gaza became a significant area of concern in the conflict when Israeli ground troops surrounded the hospital.Israel said that they were ready to let the hospital workers and patients leave, but the Palestinians said that Israeli soldiers shot at people trying to leave and it was too risky to move the sickest patients.The hospital had no more fuel and patients were starting to die, according to the doctors.The Associated Press (AP) reported that Israel carried out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility early Wednesday local time.The AP did not provide more information but stated that Israel was trying to prevent harm to civilians.When the news about Trudeau’s comments came out, Netanyahu went to Twitter/X to criticize Trudeau.“It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust,” tweeted Netanyahu.“While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.”“It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime - targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism,” continued Netanyahu..Israel claims that Hamas is using hospitals to hide its fighters and asserts that Hamas has set up its main command centre both inside and beneath the hospital. Hamas and the staff at Shifa Hospital deny these claims made by Israel."I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules," said Trudeau at a Vancouver event on Tuesday.Trudeau asked Israel to use "maximum restraint" to avoid civilian casualties.On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, killing over 1,200 people, including hundreds of civilians and taking about 240 hostages.Hamas health officials claim that over 11,200 people have died in Israel's retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.Trudeau told Hamas to stop using Palestinians as human shields and release “immediately and unconditionally” all the hostages.Trudeau said the violence needs to stop "so that Palestinians can get access to life-saving medical services, food, fuel and water, so that all hostages can be released, so that all Canadians and other nationals can leave Gaza."For more than 20 years, Hamas has been a designated terrorist group by the Canadian government.