Netanyahu slams UN as 'antisemitic swamp' as massive Israeli bomb likely kills Hezbollah leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned United Nations delegates Hezbollah terrorists don’t just want to destroy Israel, but they want to radicalize the rest of the world too.“Hezbollah has tentacles that have spread to all continents,” Netanyahu said while speaking at the UN General Assembly. He also slammed members who “march against the democracy of Israel” and said the "antisemitic swamp" of the UN needs to be drained, lest the world view it as a "contemptuous farce.".Simultaneously on Friday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted a retaliatory strike on Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, who was reportedly in a bunker beneath the city with other Hezbollah officials."Hezbollah's central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahiyeh in Beirut as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields," IDF Spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement posted to social media. .It is unclear if the strike was fatal. Reuters reported sources close to the IDF believe the strike would have eliminated him. Netanyahu reportedly ordered the strike from New York, and notified the US shortly before it was carried out, the Jerusalem Post reported. Both the Pentagon and US President Joe Biden said they did not know about the strike beforehand, the publication reported. . After making it clear he didn’t plan to attend this year’s assembly because his “country is at war, fighting for its life,” Netanyahu said upon hearing the “lies and slander leveled at (his) country by many of the speakers at this podium,” he decided to come and “set the record straight.”“I came here to speak for the truth,” said Netanyahu.“And here is the truth: Israel seeks peace. Israel yearns for peace. Israel has made peace, and will make peace again.”“Yet we face savage enemies who seek our annihilation, and we must defend ourselves against these savage murders. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilization, and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror.”“We don’t seek to resettle Gaza. What we seek is a remilitarized and deradicalized Gaza,” said Netanyahu..Canadian taken hostage by Hamas declared dead . The Israeli prime minister reminded delegates when he spoke at the general assembly last year, he said Israel faced the “same timeless choice Moses put before the people of Israel thousands of years ago” as he was about to lead the people into the promised land. “Moses told us that our actions would determine whether we bequeath to future generations a blessing or a curse. And that is the choice we face today: the curse of Iran’s unremitting aggression, or the blessing of a historic reconciliation between Arab and Jew,” he said.“Then came the curse of October 7. Thousands of Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists from Gaza burst into Israel in pickup trucks, on motorcycles, and they committed unimaginable atrocities. They savagely murdered 1,200 people. They raped and mutilated women, They beheaded men. They burned babies, entire families alive, in scenes reminiscing of the Nazi Holocaust. Hamas kidnapped 251 people, from dozens of different countries, dragging them into the dungeons of Gazza.” .UPDATED: 13 Israeli women, children, 12 Thai hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza.Several delegates had left the auditorium when Netanyahu came to the stage to speak, but the upper level was full of people. The prime minister said Israel has brought home 154 of the hostages, 117 returned alive and “we will not rest until the rest are brought home too.” He then introduced some of the people in the balcony seating, who were family members of hostages.Netanyahu said the “curse of October 7” began with the Hamas invasion, but didn’t end there. “Israel was soon forced to defend itself on six more warfronts, organized by Iran. On October 8, Hezbollah attacked us from Lebanon. Since then they’ve fired over 8,000 rockets,” he said, describing multiple other attacks from Israel’s various enemies in the Middle East, right up to this week.Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in its retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah leaders takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties, including dropping flyers, sending text messages and making phone calls, “by the millions.”“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you,” he said as the room erupted in applause.“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East. Far from being lambs led to the slaughter, Israel’s soldiers have fought back with incredible courage and heroic sacrifice.” .Hezbollah tells rally of hundreds it’s ‘fully ready’ to join Hamas terror.The prime minister said the people of Israel have already made the choice to live “the blessing” rather than “the curse” — but other nations must make the same choice.“If you think this is only a curse for Israel, then you should think again. Because Iran’s aggression, if it’s not checked, will endanger every single country in the Middle East, and many countries in the rest of the world. Iran seeks to impose its radicalism well beyond the Middle East. That’s why it funds terror networks on five continents. That’s why it builds ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads to threaten the entire world.”“Hezbollah is the quintessential terror organization in the world today. It has tentacles that span on all continents. It has murdered more Americans, and more French, than any group except Bin Laden. It’s murdered the citizens of many countries represented in this room, and it has attacked Israel viciously in the last 20 years.”“For too long, the world has appeased Iran. It turns a blind eye to its internal and external aggression. Well that appeasement must end now.”“Nations of the world should support the brave people of Iran who want to rid themselves of this evil regime. Responsible governments should not only support Israel in rolling back Iran’s aggression — they should join Israel in stopping Iran’s nuclear weapons program.”Netanyahu slammed those in the UN who continue to try to erase Israel, as was the case when he made his first speech in 1984.“In this very hall, good is portrayed as evil, and evil is portrayed as good,” he said.“We see this moral confusion when Israel is falsely accused of genocide, when we defend ourselves against enemies who try to commit genocide against us.”“Another profound moral confusion, when self-described progressives march against the democracy of Israel, don't they realize they support the Iranian backed goons in Tehran and in Gaza? The goons have gunned down protesters, murdered women for not covering their hair and hang gays in the public square.” .DOUBLE WHAMMY: Hamas leader assassinated in Iran, senior Hezbollah commander dies in Beriut.Netanyahu accused some operators within the UN of waging “unremitting diplomatic warfare against Israel's right to exist, and against Israel's right to defend itself.”“The singling out of the one and only Jewish state continues to be a moral stain on the United Nations. It has made this once respected institution contemptible in the eyes of decent people everywhere,” he said.“But for the Palestinians, this UN house of darkness is home court. They know that in this swamp of antisemitic bile, there's an automatic majority willing to demonize the Jewish state on anything.”“In this anti-Israel, Flat Earth Society, any false charge, any outlandish allegation, can muster a majority.”He said there have been twice as many resolutions against Israel, 174, than the other countries combined, 73.“So all the speeches you heard today, all the hostility directed at Israel this year, it's not about Gaza. It's about Israel. It's always been about Israel, about Israel's very existence,” said Netanyahu.“And I say to you, until Israel, until the Jewish state, is treated like other nations, until this antisemitic swamp is drained, the UN will be viewed by fair minded people everywhere as nothing more than a contemptuous farce.”‘Those of you who stand with these war criminals, those of you who stand with evil against good, with a curse against the blessing, those of you who do so should be ashamed of yourselves.”“But I have a message for you. 