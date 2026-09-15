Netherlands euthanizes 2-year-old with disabilities

A disabled nearly 2-year-old child was euthanized in the Netherlands after the review committee determined the procedure was "handled well."As reported by Decision Magazine, the Western Standard had reported on the case back in June, but the child's age was not revealed until the Dutch Commission's report was released in September.The commission argued the child could not have improved under other medication.According to the committee, the child was born prematurely, had severe brain damage, and was unable to communicate..Child under 12 receives euthanasia in Netherlands for first time.Additionally, the child was diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia, which caused him to to develop visual impairments.The toddler also had cerebral palsy, affecting movement, balance, and posture, and was diagnosed with infantile epileptic spasm syndrome and largely did not respond to epilepsy medication.Due to epilepsy, the child was restless and unable to sleep, his lungs contained mucus, and breathing and swallowing were difficult; the child was nearly two years old, but his developmental age was about six weeks.Four doctors within the review committee decided the doctors who facilitated and administered the death followed Dutch euthanasia rules. .The child's parents had inquired whether their child could be euthanized after the doctor concluded the suffering was "unbearably" and that his life was "hopeless" of getting better.Following the law, the parents sought a second opinion from other doctors.Those doctors disagreed that the child was eligible for euthanasia, due to there being reasonable alternative medical solutions.They suggested palliative care options, and pharmacological alternatives to reduce seizures.."[T]hese doctors noted that at that time there was no continuous unbearable suffering. The epilepsy was accompanied by significant discomfort, but the epileptic seizures were not continuous," stated the report. The parents were not on board with palliative care and pursued another doctor's opinion.A third doctor determined the "child’s unbearable suffering was clearly evident," making the child eligible for euthanasia — the parents then agreed that the child should be euthanized.Doctors then sedated and killed the toddler, the committee backing the decision, claiming no rules were violated along the way.."The child was severely multiply (intellectually and motorically) disabled, and the prognosis was that the child would remain dependent on care for life for all activities of daily living," the committee decided. The Netherlands euthanasia law had expanded to include children aged 1 to 12 in 2024, and it was only in 2025 that a child was killed using the law — the toddler in this case.Under the law, the termination of a child is "only allowed if a child is terminally ill and is suffering unbearably with no prospect of improvement," and the parents consent.The report did not mention the child was dying. .At 18, people in the Netherlands have the right to request euthanasia but children under 12 have no right to request euthanasia.Critics have pointed out that a 2-year-old is not capable of requesting or consenting to euthanasia.