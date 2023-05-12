The Calgary Police Commission (CPC) approved an extension of Chief Constable Mark Neufeld’s term until 2027.
“The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has had to navigate financial pressures, very public calls for change, and an addiction and mental health crisis, all during a pandemic that stretched resources and put employees under immense stress,” said CPC Chair Shawn Cornett in a Friday press release.
“In the face of all those challenges, Chief Neufeld still managed to set the service on a path to deliver the things Calgarians want, like better public safety, better models for helping people in crisis, and an anti-racism strategy.”
Cornett said extending Neufeld’s term “will make sure that CPS continues to lead the way on things they do well and improve where there is work to be done.”
Neufeld was hired in the spring of 2019 and was the fifth person in the five previous years to lead the CPS. The release said his well-rounded career with strong experience in many Alberta cities made him the CPC’s top choice for leading the service through a time of change.
Soon after taking command, he found financial efficiencies which helped the City of Calgary reduce the planned 2020 property tax increase during a time of financial strain for many people — including volunteering to have his salary reduced.
During his first year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges. Neufeld protected the health of CPS officers and people by ensuring the right resources, procedures, and protective equipment were available to allow officers to safely respond to calls.
He was one of the first Canadian police leaders in 2020 to acknowledge systemic racism exists in policing, and he led the country in making commitments to address barriers and discrimination. He put CPS on a path of transformation which includes stronger community partnerships, alternative ways of responding to people in crisis, and more equitable service.
Neufeld changed several key positions so they are held by specialized civilian professionals instead of police officers, and he made significant strides in modernizing how it is run. Complaints about officer misconduct are being investigated and resolved sooner.
The release went on to say one key area where significant work is left is employee morale and engagement. Workplace satisfaction has been declining since 2014.
Members expressed their workplace concerns were not addressed over the years by multiple leadership teams. A plan and resources are now in place to change that.
The release acknowledged crime and social disorder are a major concern for Calgarians, especially in the downtown core and on transit. Neufeld has been working with other police agencies and levels of government to advocate for reforms to address these issues, and these initiatives are starting to make a difference.
“It is my absolute honour to be afforded the opportunity to continue in a leadership role with the amazing members of the Calgary Police Service,” he said.
“The past four years have been both challenging and rewarding, and they have unquestionably been the highlight of my career.”
He concluded by saying the service has accomplished a great deal. He added he knows “there is more to do, and we are dedicated to serving this extraordinary city.”
Neufeld said on April 13 crimes in the previous days should make people justified to ask what is going on in Calgary.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
